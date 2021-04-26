ALBANY -- A push to deal with blighted properties in the county has picked up this year, with Dougherty County commissioners who have been blanketed with complaints seeking to deal with structures that are an eyesore.
Commissioners have brought up a house on Barbragale Avenue and a former convenience store building at Ivy Lane and U.S. Highway 19 as top candidates for taking action.
During a Monday commission meeting, a new address was added to the list as County Attorney Spencer Lee gave an update on a residence in the 100 block of Lovers Lane Road, which he described as “dilapidated,” that is driving complaints from residents in the area. Neighbors in the area have spoken to the owners, and the case has been referred to the county’s Code Enforcement department, which is preparing to take action.
“This one has already been talked about, and there have been calls and emails going back and forth between commissioners and neighbors and Code Enforcement,” Lee said during a telephone interview after the meeting.
The county will send a letter notifying the owners of the complaints and giving him the opportunity to correct the issue, the county attorney said.
“It is in violation of our codes,” Lee said. “There’s a pretty big dilapidated house on that lot.”
In cases where owners do not make the necessary corrections, he said, the county can file a petition requesting a judge allow the county to tear down a building that is dilapidated.
In other business Monday, Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services Director Sam Allen gave an update on an $11,031 grant available through the Georgia Trauma Commission.
The grants are funded from proceeds paid through super-speeder traffic fines, and there was some doubt about their availability this year due to courts being suspended for much of last year, Allen said.
The county has until the end of the month to apply for the funds.
The grant funds, which do not require a local match, would be used to update trauma equipment on ambulances for such items as stretchers, equipment to monitor patients’ vital signs and additional flashlights.
“We’re going to purchase items for the ambulances that can be used for trauma patients, replace some old equipment,” Allen said during a telephone interview. “It really helps us by allowing us to buy some equipment at no cost to Dougherty County.
“You don’t want your trauma equipment getting old. You need good equipment, because minutes count for those patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.