Discussion on Insurance Service Office ratings leads to talks of possible firefighting investments

ALBANY — Albany Fire Chief Cedric Scott addressed the Dougherty County Commission Monday concerning some measures that have the potential to improve the county's Insurance Service Office rates.
Scott is also encouraging the commission to consider the purchase of two tanker trucks to help battle fires that happen in remote areas.
Scott said there are four areas of opportunity in which it would be ideal to expand on waterlines to accommodate fire hydrants. Specifically, these areas are meant to establish where the greatest impact would from expansion, with a densely-populated area for the highest number of people to be served in a cost-effective manner.
"An area of opportunity is an area within five miles from a fire station," the fire chief said.
These areas are Stagecoach Road and Phoebe Road off of Liberty Expressway, which impacts 1,875 homes and businesses and would cost $6.8 million for waterline expansion; Liberty Expressway, Honeysuckle Drive and Holly Drive, which impacts 2,000 homes and businesses and would cost $854,000 for expansion; Eight Mile Road and Locosta Drive, which impacts 1,457 homes and businesses and would cost $2.3 million in expansion and Byron Plantation Road and Van Cise Lane, which would impact 1,900 homes and businesses and cost $1.9 million in expansion.
Scott said, overall, county officials would be looking at a total cost of $60 a foot, or $12 million.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who was among several to express some level of support on the idea, said costs would need to be evaluated as the county does not have that kind of funding on-hand.
It may be a matter of taking a long-term approach, or including it in a future SPLOST.
"You would need a consulting engineer to crunch those numbers for you," Ed Wall, the county's financial advisor, said.
Scott said there would be outreach to impacted residents to inform them on how they can tap into the waterlines.
"If we extend the lines and improve the water system out there (in the county), we will have the same rates as the city (of Albany)," he said.
At the same time, the fire chief also said the impact can vary from one individual to the next.
"Not all insurance companies use ISO as a (part of) the assessment of your property," Scott said.
On a similar vein, Scott pitched for the purchase of two tanker trucks in order for firefighters to service areas without hydrants, with the possibility of purchasing two more trucks later on.
The cost is $250,000-400,000 a truck, and each truck holds 2,500-3,500 gallons of water in a tank. They would be housed at the stations located outside the city limits, where they would have the greatest impact.
Scott used the case of a fire on Old Dawson Road in which the structure was lost due to a lack of effective resources to point out the need for such an investment.
He said that is one of a number of situations from the past in which a tanker truck would have made a big difference.
"We, without a doubt, need tanker trucks in this community," Scott said. "It is safe to say, with any fire of any significance in the county, this could be used."
County Administrator Michael McCoy said that $1.8 million in SPLOST funding is available for fire truck replacement. McCoy said he would follow-up with Scott on his recommendations and come back to the commission with a comprehensive report.