A former Disney World theme park employee was arrested and charged in Florida after allegedly recording a video up the skirt of a park guest late last month -- and may have been similarly attacking other visitors for years, according to an arrest affidavit.

Authorities responded to Disney's Hollywood Studios on March 31 after an employee was witnessed recording an "up-skirt" video of a female guest at the "Star Wars" retail store, according to the affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags