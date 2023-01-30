A dispute over a $100 repair bill may have contributed to a pair of shootings that left seven people dead and another injured last week in Half Moon Bay, California, the San Mateo County district attorney told a local news station.

Chunli Zhao -- the farmworker who faces seven counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection to the attack -- "had a dispute with the first victim regarding a $100 bill" for the cost of repairing a piece of farm equipment involved in an accident at California Terra Garden, the mushroom farm where Zhao worked, lived and allegedly killed his first four victims, Steve Wagstaffe told station KTVU.

CNN's Kevin Flower contributed to this report.

