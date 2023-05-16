good stress.jpg

Bad stress feels overwhelming, like a pileup, and long-term stressors can lead to negative health effects. Individuals can help reduce stress by taking care of their physical health and talking to a trusted source.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATHENS — Now that April and Stress Awareness Month have come to a close and everone has moved well into Mental Health Awareness Month, it’s a good time to talk about the difference between good stress and bad stress and how they affect mental health.

Some stress can be good: It is what is described as “what motivates us to get up and go to work and take care of one another.” We all need some awareness and worry in order to remember to pay our bills; take the kids to school/sports/extracurricular activities; do tasks and chores on time, etc. Otherwise, things may go undone/unfinished. So some amount of stress can motivate us and help us fulfill responsibilities, which can lead to a more fulfilling and happier life.

Jennifer Dunn is a rural health agent for UGA Extension.

0
0
0
0
0