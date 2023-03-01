More than a decade after 31-year-old Todd Lampley was fatally shot in a Massachusetts home, authorities have arrested and charged a suspect who was identified with the help of DNA found on a sweet potato found at the scene, court records show.

Devarus Hampton, 40, pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of murder and assault with a dangerous weapon, Barnstable District Court records show. It was exactly 12 years after the February 27, 2011, killing in the village of Hyannis.

