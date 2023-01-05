[Breaking news update at 12:18 p.m. ET]

Trash recovered from the Pennsylvania home of Bryan Kohberger's family was sent to the Idaho State Lab for DNA testing and used by investigators to focus on the 28-year-old as a suspect in the November killings of four University of Idaho undergraduate students, according to a probable cause affidavit released Thursday.

CNN's Stephanie Becker, Veronica Miracle, Jason Kravarik and Lauren del Valle contributed to this report.

