A Wisconsin man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a 2022 firebombing attack on an anti-abortion organization's office in the state's capital after DNA evidence linked him to the crime scene, prosecutors said.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, of Madison, was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive, the US Attorney's Office in the Western District of Wisconsin said in a news release. Roychowdhury had purchased a one-way ticket for a flight that was set to depart Boston for Guatemala City on Tuesday morning, according to the news release.

Recommended for you

Tags