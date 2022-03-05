SOCIAL CIRCLE – Last year, more than 200 fishing enthusiasts reeled in a Georgia Angler Award for their outstanding catches and got rewarded for it. The Angler Award program recognizes those who catch fish that meet or exceed a specific weight or length for that particular species, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“We had another great year for the Georgia Angler Award program, and we love seeing all these great fish that are being caught by Georgia anglers,” Scott Robinson, chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section, said. “The Angler Award program has multiple recognition opportunities, including youth and adult anglers, for those catching big bass, and those reeling record fish from our Public Fishing Areas.”
Anglers submitting successful applications receive a frameable certificate, a T-shirt and an embroidered personalized hat.
Angler Award Opportunities:
-- Angler Award-Adult: Anglers (age 16 and up) can be rewarded for catching quality size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or beat a specific weight or length.
-- Angler Award-Youth: Anglers (age 15 and younger) can be rewarded for catching quality size fish (kept fish or catch-and-release) that meet or beat a specific weight or length. Note: weights and lengths reduced for youth Angler Awards.
-- Trophy Largemouth Bass: Recognizing catches of largemouth bass weighing 10-plus pounds. Catch one that is 13-plus pounds and get a free replica mount.
-- PFA Record: Recognizing the largest fish of each species caught and properly documented at each PFA. Species include largemouth bass, black or white crappie, bluegill, redear sunfish, and channel catfish.
Anglers need to review all Angler Award program rules before submitting applications. Find the need-to-know info, including rules, weights/lengths, photo requirements and more at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.
Other Fishing Recognition Programs:
· State Records: In addition to the angler award program, the division also maintains a freshwater fish state-record program for anglers who land a catch that exceeds the existing record catch weight by one ounce or more. More information is available at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/recordprogram/rules.
· Kids First Fish Certificate: The division wants to recognize children across the state for catching their first fish with an online kid’s “first fish award” certificate available at https://georgiawildlife.com/my-first.
· Georgia Bass Slam: Recognizing anglers who catch at least five of the 10 black bass species found in Georgia within a calendar year. Find more info at www.bassslam.com.
Whether applying for an angler award (by weight) or trying to certify a new state record — fish must be weighed on a scale that has been certified accurate by the Georgia Department of Agriculture. Find a list of certificated scales at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources (look under “Angler Recognition Programs”). Anglers who can’t find a certified scale nearby should check with a nearby grocery or hardware store, or local marina.
More information about DNR's Angler Awards and fishing in Georgia is available at https://georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.