CLAXTON – Almost open for business ... Georgia anglers are invited to come for the fishing or for a special celebration at the new event center here, and then plan to stay a few days at the new RV/tent campground at Evans County Public Fishing Area. The facility is the latest managed by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“We are excited to offer this new opportunity in Evans County and look forward to seeing folks come camp with us or utilize the new event center soon,” Tim Barrett, WRD regional fisheries supervisor, said in a news release.
The campground consists of 22 campsites, all containing electricity, water, a picnic table and a fire ring. The 22 sites include eight tent-only sites and 14 full-size RV/tent sites, five of which are premium sites offering full sewer service and pull-through parking pads. The daily cost for reserving these sites is $20 for tent-only, $30 for standard full-size RV/tent sites and $35 for Premium RV/tent sites. Additionally, there is a community restroom and shower facility available. Make camping reservation at https://reservations.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
The new event center can accommodate up to 85 people and offers a full-service kitchen, indoor restrooms and a pavilion. Rental costs for the center are $275 a day. Reservations must be made through https://reservations.gooutdoorsgeorgia.com.
Evans County PFA is a 372-acre area that offers three lakes where anglers can fish for bream, largemouth bass, catfish and crappie. Additionally, this PFA offers opportunities for quota and youth waterfowl hunts, nature trails, picnic sites and an archery range.
Evans County PFA, like other PFAs in the state, is open seven days a week, and even offers night fishing throughout the year. Anglers fishing the area need a fishing license. Licenses may be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, at a license vendor or by calling 1 800 366-2661.
To find out more information about Georgia PFAs, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/allpfas.