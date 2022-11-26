wild animals.jpg

Argentine black and white tegus, which pose dangers to other native wildlife, are among a group of wild animals that may no longer be sold, kept or raised as pets in Georgia.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE – Citing threats from non-native species, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has expanded limits on animals that can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state.

Owners of newly listed species, legally called wild animals and varying from Argentine black and white tegus to Everglades crayfish, have a year to meet most of the requirements. This allows pet owners to register and tag six reptile species added, businesses to sell animals acquired before the changes took effect and people ineligible for a permit or license to find their animals an appropriate home.

