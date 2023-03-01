fish forecast.jpg

Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division fisheries biologists and technicians annually update the fishing forecasts for 31 Georgia reservoirs and 19 rivers.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE – For anglers who want to better ensure their fishing success at local waterways, there's no need to consult a crystal ball to get the fishing outlook. They can just check the updated Georgia Fishing Forecasts.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division fisheries biologists and technicians annually update the fishing forecasts for 31 Georgia reservoirs and 19 rivers, and they are available in one convenient location at GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

Recommended for you

Tags