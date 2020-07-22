SOCIAL CIRCLE – Georgia Hunt and Learn programs provide an educational experience targeted to those with little to no hunting experience, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. These programs provide a chance to learn about, and to hunt, such species as deer, squirrel, turkey, quail and dove.
One- to three-day Hunt and Learn programs educate participants about hunting and conservation, along with an opportunity to hunt a specific game animal. Instruction includes hunting tactics, game identification, and hunter safety from experts. Youth (ages 12-17) and adult programs are available to accommodate a wide range of ages.
To apply, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/LearntoHuntFish for detailed instructions. Note, all interested hunters are welcome to apply, but preference will be given to applicants with limited or no hunting experience. Adults and children (16 and older) must obtain the appropriate hunting licenses for the species being hunted.
Registration for Hunt and Learns is now open and some application deadlines are approaching quickly, so interested persons are encouraged not to wait, to get their information in soon.
For more information, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/LearntoHuntFish.
