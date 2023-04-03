ALBANY – A two-year bass tagging project on the Flint River conducted by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division and Auburn University remains under way this year – and researchers say they need anglers' help Through this project, biologists are tagging shoal and largemouth bass that are 12 inches or longer in the Flint River between Warwick Dam and Lake Seminole.

“This collaborative study will help estimate the catch and harvest of these species by anglers and allow us to better assess some ideas of shoal bass movement in the river,” Auburn's Steven Sammons said. “Last year, we had excellent participation. Anglers really liked the hats and stickers. For 2023, we have some of last year’s hats, but we also have a new one for 2023. So call in those tags so you don’t miss out on some great shoal bass gear.”

