FAIRBURN – Anticipating more than 5,000 users each year, state lawmakers, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Deputy Commissioner Walter Rabon, and Chattahoochee Hills Mayor Tom Reed and others recently dedicated a new boat ramp giving boaters, paddlers and anglers significantly improved access to the Chattahoochee River.
This facility, located at Campbellton Park in Chattahoochee Hills, includes an 18-foot-wide concrete boat ramp. The area has eight parking spaces for trailered vehicles, plus five additional car spaces, with ADA parking also available. The area will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The installation of boat ramps improves access to waterways, helping facilitate fishing participation in Georgia’s exceptional fishing resources. Additionally, the availability of ramps in a community brings visitors to those areas, as well as increased economic benefit.
The Chattahoochee Hills boat ramp was constructed using federal Sport Fish Restoration funds and matching state funds.
Georgia sportsmen pay taxes on items like fishing equipment and boat fuel, and those tax dollars get returned to Georgia based, in part, on how many licenses are sold in the state. When enthusiasts buy a license (www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com), their dollars stay in Georgia.
To find a boat ramp, download the Outdoors GA app. More info at http://georgiawildlife.com/outdoors-ga-app.
