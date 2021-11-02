SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division’s training director, Capt. Bob Holley, was promoted recently to major and will join the Command Staff at the division’s headquarters in Social Circle. He steps into the vacancy created when Maj. Mike England was promoted to lieutenant colonel a few weeks ago. Holley’s new role as field operations major is now in effect.
“We are glad to have Maj. Holley at HQ, and I believe his many years of experience in the field and as the director of the Game Warden Academy will be a great asset to the entire Law Enforcement Division,” DNR Law Enforcement Director Col. Thomas Barnard said. “His success as a leader is proven, and I’m looking forward to his contributions across the state.”
Holley is a 27-year veteran of Georgia law enforcement, serving the last 17 years with DNR’s Law Enforcement Division. He spent most of his career in southwest Georgia, where he served as a Game Warden, K-9 Officer, corporal and sergeant in the Lake Seminole work unit before being promoted to captain, where his primary area of responsibility was supervising the DNR Law Enforcement Training Unit and serving as Academy Director for the Game Warden Academy at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
Holley is a veteran of the United States Army and has a bachelor’s degree from Troy University and a master’s degree from Columbus State University. He is a 2018 graduate of the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College.
