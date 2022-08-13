MANSFIELD — For ladies who have ever wanted to head out to go backpacking or fishing or shooting, but aren’t sure where to start, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division has the answer. The 11th annual Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Workshop, scheduled for Nov. 4-6, 2022 at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center, provides a practical introduction to a wide variety of outdoor recreational skills and activities.

“BOW workshops focus on learning outdoor skills in a safe and structured environment, giving women from all backgrounds the chance to learn in a positive, non-competitive atmosphere where they can feel confident and have fun,” BOW Coordinator Linda Scovanner said in a DNR news release. “Available class activities will include shooting sports, fishing, backpacking, nature photography, outdoor cooking and more.”

