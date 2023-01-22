snakes.jpg

A blue morph Kamodo Island tree viper was one of nearly 200 snakes, consisting of 24 species from seven different regions of the globe, that were purchased from or sold to wildlife traffickers by undercover investigators. 

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has filed charges against eight individuals for the illegal trafficking of venomous and prohibited exotic snakes.

The DNR LED had been receiving intelligence reports and complaints indicating that a black market existed for the sale and purchase of illegal and highly dangerous venomous reptiles in Georgia. In 2021, Georgia DNR LED and FWC initiated a long-term investigation with undercover investigators to determine the extent of this illegal activity.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News