SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division announced the appointment of Ted Will to assistant director. Will is a longtime employee of the division, most recently serving as chief of the game management section, and having served previously as assistant chief of both fisheries and game management.
“I am confident in Ted’s ability to fulfill his new role and foster advancement in Georgia’s wildlife conservation,” Wildlife Resources Division Director Rusty Garrison said. “I look forward to working closely with him as assistant director.”
As assistant director, Will’s responsibilities will include serving as the principal wildlife and fisheries resource management adviser to the director, supervising the development and implementation of the agency’s strategic plan, coordinating legislative initiatives, and supervising all administrative and personnel functions for the division’s work force.
Will holds a master’s degree in wildlife ecology from Mississippi State University, though he is a Georgia Bulldog at heart, having earned his bachelor’s degree in forest resources from the University of Georgia. Will is an avid hunter and angler and currently resides in Bogart with his wife and two children.
For more information about the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division, visit www.georgiawildlife.com.
