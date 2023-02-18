Doerun farmer recognized for four decades of tilling the land

Bart Davis, a second-generation farmer in Colquitt County, discusses his 41 years of heading up the family farm at his office near Doerun.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

DOERUN — For Bart Davis, taking over the family farm at the ripe age of 18 wasn’t a choice. It was a role he was thrust into.

“When I was a senior in high school, my daddy found out he had cancer in the fall of ‘81,” the 58-year-old farmer said.

