DOERUN — Drivers making the trip from Albany to Moultrie are getting a new greeting in the small town of Doerun, with a cow and chicken highlighting a mural that spells out the city’s name in brilliant letters.

Doerun, located some 20 miles southeast of Albany, is on a roll of sorts, with a new restaurant, a YMCA facility available for members to use 24/7 and a liquor store all locating there within the past year.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News