DOERUN -- Georgia Highway 133 will keep its current route through Doerun instead of bypassing the city when the road is widened, but it will come at a cost in lost parking and a delay in construction.
The Georgia Department of Transportation’s original plan called for constructing a bypass around the city during the widening project that will make the road a four-lane from Albany to Valdosta, but altered those plans to instead maintain the current route through the city.
The new design, unveiled during a public hearing here this week, was formulated after an August 2016 public meeting during which residents overwhelmingly voted against the bypass concept.
Under the new design, northbound traffic will move along Broad Avenue and traffic moving south will be routed along what is now Bay Avenue.
Under that configuration, streetside parking along Broad Avenue, where Doerun City Hall, a hardware store and other businesses are located, will take a hit, a DOT spokesperson said.
“It is going to eliminate downtown parking,” Juanita Birmingham said. “It was redesigned to go through downtown. The last time they showed plans, it was going to bypass the city.”
Seven structures, including residences, will have to be demolished for the widening project, according to a project display that was available during the public hearing.
Losing parking is a concern, Doerun Mayor Mike Campbell said during an interview during the two-hour public hearing.
“That’s not good,” Campbell said of having parking eliminated on the city’s main street. “We did want it to come through (the city), though.”
Campbell said that city officials have a meeting with DOT officials later this month during which he intends to bring up the issue.
Construction of the section that runs through Doerun is scheduled to begin in FY 2025, Birmingham said. It will be the last of five sections between Albany and Doerun included in the widening project.