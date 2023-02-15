'Does that mean that I am a suspect?' Footage shows investigator asking Alex Murdaugh if he killed his wife and son

Alex Murdaugh listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Tuesday, February 14, in Walterboro, South Carolina.

The jury in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial saw footage Wednesday from a crucial interview he had with state investigators where he was asked for the first time if he killed his wife and son.

The interview on August 11, 2021, was the third Murdaugh had with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which was investigating the murders of his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, and grown son, Paul Murdaugh, three months earlier, according to testimony Wednesday by SLED agent Lt. David Owen.

