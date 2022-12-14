Doiugherty County EMS seeks $15,000 grant to maintain supply of Narcan for overdose cases

Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services personnel have administered nearly 400 boxes of Narcan nasal spray in the 2 1/2 years it has been available. The agency is seeking a $15,000 grant to maintain supplies.

ALBANY — Naloxone has been around for more than six decades, and it’s still saving lives, as evidenced by the experiences of Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

This week the agency sought, and received, permission from the Dougherty County Commission to request extension of a state grant to provide the Narcan brand version of the medication.

