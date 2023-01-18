The FBI and Department of Justice have opened a civil rights investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols, who passed away in a hospital after being arrested by Memphis police, according to a statement from US Attorney Kevin Ritz on Wednesday.

"Last week, Tyre Nichols tragically died, a few days after he was involved in an incident where Memphis Police Department officers used force during his arrest," Ritz said in a Department of Justice news release.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.

