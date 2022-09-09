DOJ and Trump each propose 2 special masters for Mar-a-Lago probe

FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate August 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump and DOJ's lawyers have proposed two special masters for the Mar-a-Lago probe.

 Steve Helber/AP

The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers proposed two selections each to a federal judge for who should serve as "special master" in the Mar-a-Lago investigation.

District Court Judge Aileen Cannon, the Trump-appointed judge presiding over the case, earlier this week granted the former President's request to appoint a third-party attorney, known as a special master, to independently review the materials -- including more than 100 classified documents -- that the FBI seized from his Florida residence and resort.

