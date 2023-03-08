DOJ issues scathing rebuke of Louisville police in report launched after Breonna Taylor killing

The Justice Department issued a scathing critique Wednesday on the Louisville Metro Police Department after a nearly two-year review it launched into the force following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

 Luke Sharrett for The Washington Post via Getty Images/FILE

The Louisville Metro Police Department routinely uses excessive force and practices "an aggressive style of policing" against Black people, the Justice Department said Wednesday after an investigation launched following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor.

The scathing assessment paints a shocking portrait of racist and abusive conduct in the Louisville police that harkens to practices more commonly seen in some southern cities during the civil rights era.

