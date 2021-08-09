ALBANY -- A request for rezoning for a dollar store had one Dougherty County Commissioner broaching the “M-word” -- as in moratorium -- for a class of retailer that has also drawn the ire of Albany City Commission members.
“Data shows dollar stores tend to be predatory” and locate in areas where potential nearby customers are low-income, Commissioner Russell Gray said. “When you look at the big picture, they tend to downgrade the viability of your grocery stores in the area.”
Gray’s comments came as commissioners considered a rezoning request at the intersection of Gillionville Road and Lockett Station Road. The applicant is requesting to rezone 1.9 acres from C-7 mixed-use planned development district to C-2 general mixed-use business district.
The Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission recommended approval. A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 16, when commissioners are scheduled to vote on the request.
Commissioner Gloria Gaines suggested separating the two -- considering the rezoning request “on its merits” and leaving the question of how to control the number of dollar stores as a separate issue.
The neighborhood in which developers are seeking to locate the Dollar General store also does not fall within that of a low socioeconomic status area, she said.
While he supports economic development, Gray said he is not convinced dollar stores provide positive benefits, when all factors are considered. There also is a Family Dollar store in close proximity to the proposed location.
The commission also discussed the possibility of a moratorium on dollar stores until it could find a way to regulate their proliferation, Gray said.
“I’m just not thrilled at the prospect of more dollar stores in our community,” he said. “That business model does more harm than good in many communities.”
Those concerns are valid, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said, but on the other hand the stores can provide food and other shopping opportunities in neighborhoods that otherwise would not be served or where residents likely would purchase the same products at a convenience store.
“I’d like for us to have a lot of Whole Food stores and Publixes, but the reality is we have a lot of poor people in this community,” Cohilas said. “A lot of people in poor neighborhoods do not have access to fresh fruit and vegetables.
“It drives me nuts when people don’t have access. It bothers me a lot.”
Cohilas and Commissioner Anthony Jones suggested educating the public about healthy eating alternatives as part of a strategy of promoting healthier lifestyles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.