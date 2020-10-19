THOMASVILLE – Thomasville City Manager Alan Carson announced Monday that Dominic Ford has been named the city’s new Executive Director of Human Resources and Community Relations, effective Dec. 1. Ford will replace Kha McDonald, who is retiring Nov. 30 after serving the city for more than 30 years.
“Dominic has been with the city of Thomasville for 15 years, during which he has gained valuable experience in many key areas across our organization,” Carson said. “Dominic has proven to be a dependable leader, and I’m confident that the diversity of his job responsibilities during his tenure with Team Thomasville has prepared him for this next stage in his professional career.”
“I would like to thank City Manager Alan Carson for this opportunity,” Ford said in a news release. “In my 15 years with the city, I have concluded that there is no better organization to be a part of. I am looking forward to continuing to serve the organization and, most importantly, the community in my new capacity.”
Ford currently serves the city as the Safety, Risk and Wellness Manager, where he has been responsible for the management and oversight of the organization’s comprehensive insurance and risk management program. Prior to moving into this position, Ford served as the city’s Community Relations Officer, where he coordinated and implemented community events, youth camps, education programs, and collaborative efforts with internal and external community organizations.
Ford began his career with the city in 2005 as a patrol officer with the Thomasville Police Department, where he went on to serve as a resource officer, gang investigator, criminal investigator, and eventually community relations sergeant. A native of Apalachicola, Fla., Ford received a bachelor of science degree in Organizational Leadership from Fort Valley State University and a master of business administration degree from Walden University. He and his wife, Toni, live in Thomasville with their seven children.
“Dominic will bring a new perspective to his position as director of Human Resources and Community Relations,” Carson said. “His experience with TPD and involvement with many community events, combined with his experience as lead for our risk management program, provide him with a knowledge base that will allow him to expand upon a great foundation that was laid by Kha McDonald.”
Carson added that, since March, Ford also has led internal communication and mitigation efforts related to COVID-19.
“His leadership in this role has kept our organization marching forward throughout these uncertain times,” the city manager said.
“I am incredibly grateful for the lessons, guidance and experience I have gained under the leadership of Kha McDonald,” Ford said. “I dare not attempt to fill the shoes of someone who has served the organization and the community as she has for over 30 years. Instead, I will put on my own shoes, trace some of the valuable life lesson steps I have gained as a part of Team Thomasville, and veer off in a new direction, with the reassurance that I will be walking it with the support of a great team.”
Ford said that he will carry with him the words of Martin Luther King Jr. as he takes the next steps of his life.
“Dr. King once said, ‘To serve, you only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love,’" Ford said. "We are blessed to have a team and a community that are servants at heart. It is my belief that selfless servitude is a crucial component in continually building a progressive and unified community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.