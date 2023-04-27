American singer songwriter Don McLean joked on Thursday that he was planning to sing his iconic "American Pie" with the South Korean president, after the leader entertained US President Joe Biden with a karaoke rendition of the song.

The two leaders met Wednesday at the White House state dinner, a glamorous affair attended by stars like Angelina Jolie and Olympic gold medalist snowboarder Chloe Kim.

