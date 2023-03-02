gay bill.jpg

Tracey Nance, the 2020-21 Georgia teacher of the year, testifies on Georgia’s so-called “Don’t say Gay” bill.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — A watered-down version of a bill opponents called Georgia’s version of “Don’t Say Gay” legislation appears dead in the water after failing in a crucial Senate committee.

The first version of the bill would have restricted schools, camp counselors and other authority figures from answering children’s questions about gender identity or sexual orientation. The latest version would have required all local boards of education to develop a policy for dealing with parental involvement and child privacy related to issues of gender identity.

