DONALSONVILLE – A recent fire here that left one person dead has been determined to be an accidental fire, according to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office.
The accidental fire occurred at a single-story wood-frame home on South Tennille Avenue in Donalsonville around 8 a.m. on April 25, King’s office said in a news release sent to media on Tuesday.
“First responders arrived to find a woman outside the residence stating another occupant was still inside,” King said. “Fire crews rushed inside and discovered Jessie Williams, 67, unconscious. Mr. Williams was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The cause of this tragic event was determined to be an unattended pan of hot grease on the stove.”
The insurance office’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Donalsonville fire and police departments in investigating the deadly fire. This marks the 52nd death from a Georgia fire in 2021.
