ALBANY -- Officials with Albany-based Webstaurant Store donated $10,000 to Alice Coachman Elementary School Friday as a part of the company’s partnership with the school.
Patrice Smith, employee relations specialists for Warehouse Operations at Webstaurant, and Caleb Clugston, director of Webstaurant’s Southern Region, announced the donation Friday with Alice Coachman Principal Melissa Brubaker.
“It’s very important for us to be a staple in this community as it relates to the growth of our citizens through providing them with gainful employment and making a huge economic impact in that way; it is equally important that we also support our future leaders by providing them with the sponsorship, volunteers and support they need to be successful in our Dougherty County School System,” Smith said.
The funds will be used to advance Alice Coachman’s focus on building literacy among its students, Brubaker said. Specifically, it will support the school’s classroom library project.
“We are very grateful to Webstaurant Store for partnering with us to purchase new classroom libraries for our students,” Brubaker said. “We are excited to be able to update our classroom libraries so that our students have a variety of books to read every single day.”
Brubaker said that the new books will help replace older books and will allow students to see positive depictions of different races, ethnicities and groups that were underrepresented in older pieces of literature.
“We want books that are relevant to our students, that represent who they are so that they can see themselves in our books,” Brubaker said. “Our goal is to build a love of reading, and through this grant we’ll be able to help do that throughout our building.”
Webstaurant Store is a partner in excellence with Alice Coachman and has helped the school by providing volunteers and supporting the school financially through additional programs.