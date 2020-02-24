Donations earmarked for purchase of neonatal intensive care ambulance

ALBANY — Donations collected at a Sherwood Christian Academy musical will go toward the purchase of a new ambulance for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.
Fundraising will continue Tuesday through a pancake event at the 125 Catrmell Drive IHOP restaurant.
Brydon Fox, worship associate at Sherwood Baptist Church, learned of a partnership between IHOP and the Albany Kiwanis Club to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network during an appearance at the club to discuss the school’s production of “Peter Pan.”
Afterward, she arranged a partnership between the academy’s theater department and the Kiwanis Club. Donations made at the musical were collected and presented to Rebecca Miller, CMH and development coordinator at the Phoebe Foundation, at a subsequent Kiwanis meeting.
The four local Kiwanis clubs will participate Tuesday in IHOP’s National Pancake Day.
The restaurant will serve pancakes at no charge, with customers urged to contribute money for the Children’s Miracle Network.
All of the funds raised this year will go toward the purchase of the ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.