W. Todd Groce, the president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, helped induct Dan Amos and Donna Hyland as modern-day Georgia Trustees at the Georgia Historical Society’s Trustees Gala in Savannah.

SAVANNAH — To commemorate the 290th anniversary of the founding of Georgia, the Georgia Historical Society and U.S. Senator the Rev. Raphael Warnock inducted Dan Amos, chairman and CEO of Aflac Incorporated, and Donna Hyland, president and CEO of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, recently as modern-day Georgia Trustees at the Georgia Historical Society’s Trustees Gala in Savannah. It is the highest honor the state of Georgia can confer.

“Tonight, we honor two outstanding Georgians, Donna Hyland and Dan Amos,” W. Todd Groce, president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society, said during the induction ceremony. “Through their service, leadership and accomplishments, they represent the founding principle of the original Trustees: Non Sibi, Sed Aliis, which means ‘Not for self, but for others.’”

