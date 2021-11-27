TIFTON — Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30 could become the most generous day of giving in the 113-year history of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
“Because of COVID-19, many students and their families are facing financial hardships,” Deidre Martin, ABAC’s chief advancement officer, said in a news release. “It has been inspiring to see the generosity of ABAC alumni and the members of our community as they have come together to meet the unprecedented needs of our students.”
Donors can join the ABAC staff in person at Chicago’s Pizza in Tifton at 401 Virginia Ave., from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Nov. 30, where all donors will get a free slice of pizza. Chicago’s Pizza owner Vince Funk is a 1986 ABAC graduate.
Martin said the goal for the Giving Tuesday campaign is $100,000. All gifts to the ABAC Foundation between now and then will count toward the goal.
The theme of ABAC’s Giving Tuesday celebration is “ABAC Is Home.” Alumni are encouraged to think about what ABAC meant to them during their time on campus and how the college continues to positively impact their lives today.
“ABAC became home to so many people through the years,” Martin said. “We find our alumni, former faculty and staff, and the community have a special connection to the campus because of what it has meant to them. We are asking our alumni and friends to invest in the lives of the students of today to ensure that ABAC continues to make a difference.”
Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide. Every year on Giving Tuesday, millions of people across the globe mobilize to show up, give back and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day and touches every person on the planet.
Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes in which they believe. In just eight years, Giving Tuesday has radically changed how people think about generosity and showed how communities everywhere can create change.
Martin said ABAC alumni and friends can support the mission of the ABAC Foundation from anywhere in the world. Donors can give online at www.abac.edu/givingtuesday. Contributions also will be accepted by mail at ABAC, Box 13, 2802 Moore Highway, Tifton, Ga. 31793, or by phone at (229) 391-4897.
