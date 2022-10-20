'Don't forget:' Democrats make case for early voting in Albany on Thursday

State Sen. Freddie Powell Sims, D-Dawson, speaks during a Thursday news conference sponsored by Georgia Democrats to encourage early voting for the Nov. 8 general election.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — Georgia voters have jumped at the opportunity to cast early ballots ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, with turnout in the first three days surpassing the number who showed up during the first two days ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday, the message of Georgia Democrats was to keep the pace up and vote ahead of the election to avoid a last-minute emergency that could derail plans to vote on Election Day.

