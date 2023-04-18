Before Alexis Dowdell headed to her Sweet 16 party, she sat on her big brother's bed to tell him she was nervous for the event she had been planning for months -- only to have him make her laugh and assure her that he would make sure she had fun, she says.

Just hours later, her brother, Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell, was among four people fatally shot at her party at a venue in downtown Dadeville on Saturday night, a massacre that also left 32 other people injured, stunning the small Alabama city and leaving investigators scrambling to find who did it and why.

CNN's Isabel Rosales, Kevin Conlon and Takashi Murakami reported from Dadeville, and Elizabeth Wolfe reported and wrote from Los Angeles. Holly Yan, Chris Boyette, Amanda Jackson and Caroll Alvarado contributed to this report.

