The alleged gang rape of a woman in a park in Pakistan has enraged women's rights activists who are protesting against what they see as "increasing sexual barbarism" in the country.

The woman, 24, was with a male colleague in the capital Islamabad's Fatima Jinnah park -- known locally as F9 park and the largest in the city -- last Thursday when they were allegedly attacked by two armed men, according to a statement she filed with the police, seen by CNN.

