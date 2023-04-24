A woman delivering for DoorDash in Florida was attacked and kidnapped before being rescued by her family members, police say, and a male suspect has been arrested.

The driver was trying to make a delivery to the Residence Inn in Tampa at night on April 18 when she was approached by an armed man -- identified as 38-year-old Joseph Killins -- who forced her back into her car at gunpoint and made her drive to another location more than 6 miles away, where he sexually battered her, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags