ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation recently released its Fiscal Year 2021 Accountability and Investment Report, a look at GDOT’s funding, performance measures, operations, projects and initiatives during the fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
The document highlights how funding is used strategically and how Georgia DOT is utilizing those funds to meet the transportation needs of the state.
"Just like many other businesses, Georgia DOT was impacted by the ongoing pandemic throughout the entirety of FY '21, but our employees remained flexible and persevered to ensure we were able to continue keeping Georgians moving safely and efficiently," Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said. "This report showcases the efforts put forth by all of our employees and tells our story of resiliency."
Highlights from the report include:
-- Advancement of several Major Mobility Investment Projects, including a groundbreaking ceremony for the second phase of the I-85 widening project; initial public outreach was conducted for the I-75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes, which will span from middle Georgia to metro Atlanta; and two of the I-285 Advanced Improvement Projects were awarded to Design-Build teams.
-- Continued support of freight mobility in Georgia with the opening of a new bridge spanning the Pipe Makers Canal as part of Georgia Port Authority's Mega Mason Rail project and the highlight of the Georgia DOT Freight and Logistics Plan, which is anticipated to be complete in FY '23.
-- How Georgia DOT continues to make safety a No. 1 priority. Safety projects in FY '21 included replacement of structurally deficient bridges, installation of cable barriers and rumble strips, and construction of reduced conflict U-turns, intersections and roundabouts.
-- The evolution and branding of Georgia DOT's SigOps Program which has the capability to monitor traffic remotely and leverages the latest innovations in traffic signal optimization technology and strategies to seamlessly work with county and other municipalities across the state, improving daily operations and emergency response times.
Georgia DOT’s culture empowers employees to think outside the box to enhance processes in pursuit of continual improvement. In FY '21, Georgia DOT continued its essential role in enhancing Georgian’s quality of life, helping drive economic development and moving Georgia forward.
