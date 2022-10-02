bridge.jpg

Georgia DOT announced the reopening of the Sidney Lanier Bridge after Hurricane Ian skirted the coast but left no major damage.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA -- Georgia DOT announced the reopening of the Sidney Lanier Bridge after Hurricane Ian skirted the coast but left no major damage. Individuals who evacuated from the storm are encouraged to drive safely and be mindful of current conditions as they start their journey home.

All lane closure restrictions put in place on Interstates 75, 16, and 95 have been lifted, and construction partners were allowed to return to work Saturday. All rest areas and Welcome Centers that were converted to 24/7 operations in South and Coastal Georgia have resumed normal operating hours. The South Metro Express Lanes also have returned to normal operations. The Georgia Express Lanes system does accept Florida SunPass and North Carolina Quick Pass.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.