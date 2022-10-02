ATLANTA -- Georgia DOT announced the reopening of the Sidney Lanier Bridge after Hurricane Ian skirted the coast but left no major damage. Individuals who evacuated from the storm are encouraged to drive safely and be mindful of current conditions as they start their journey home.
All lane closure restrictions put in place on Interstates 75, 16, and 95 have been lifted, and construction partners were allowed to return to work Saturday. All rest areas and Welcome Centers that were converted to 24/7 operations in South and Coastal Georgia have resumed normal operating hours. The South Metro Express Lanes also have returned to normal operations. The Georgia Express Lanes system does accept Florida SunPass and North Carolina Quick Pass.
Although Hurricane Ian had no major impacts on the state, Georgia DOT worked hand-in-hand with its counterparts from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and the Georgia State Patrol among others to prepare for the storm and were ready to react should Ian have brought the type of devastation to Georgia that it wreaked on Florida.
Crews were staged and prepared to address residual damage from the hurricane as soon as weather conditions cleared. Bridge inspection teams were deployed immediately after the storm had passed to inspect the Sidney Lanier Bridge to ensure it was safe to re-open.
DOT officials noted that everyone has a part to play in emergency situations, including the residents who will be potentially impacted during a major storm. The close partnership between Georgia’s state agencies and the plans put into place and practiced each time a threat looms helps ensure the safety and security of Georgians and those taking shelter in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.