ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
The second-largest contract is a maintenance project worth approximately $15 million. This project was awarded to Webber LLC, and consists of 10.47 miles of concrete rehabilitation on Interstate 75 from north of SR 96 to south of Sardis Church Road in Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties. This contract, along with two other maintenance contracts, represents 11% of the awarded funds.
Three bridge construction projects represent 10%, or approximately $16 million, of the awarded funds. The bridge construction projects include the construction of one bridge and approaches in Bibb, Clayton and Fannin counties.
Two percent of the awarded funds were allotted for a construction project. This project consisted of the construction of a roundabout on SR 138 at Union Church Road in Rockdale County. This contract is worth approximately $4 million.
A safety project in Fulton County, worth approximately $2 million, represents 2% of the awarded funds. The project includes traffic signal upgrades at various county locations.
The remaining 1% of the awarded funds were allotted for a widening and reconstruction project in Cherokee County. This project represents a $1.9 million investment and allowed for additional turn lanes on SR 140 at Avery Road.
The November awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2023 to $738.3 million. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2023 began July 1, 2022.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on Nov. 18, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on Dec. 2.
Contractors and consultants, including Disadvantaged Business Enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/DBE.aspx.