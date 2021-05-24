ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 15 construction contracts in April for statewide transportation projects totaling $65,061,289.
The largest single investment, worth approximately $25.3 million, was awarded to Reeves Construction Company. This Transportation Investment Act project will widen and reconstruct 5.89 miles on U.S. 1/State Route 4, from the Louisville Bypass at Clarks Mill Road (County Road 325) to Mennonite Church Road (County Road 138) in Jefferson County.
This contract alone represents 39 percent of the awarded funds. To learn more about TIA, visit http://www.ga-tia.com/.
The second-largest contract, worth almost $3.9 million, was awarded to TRP Construction Group LLC for 28.35 miles of pavement marking upgrades on Interstate 16/State Route 404. Construction will start from west of State Route 26 and to west of Oakhurst Road in Laurens and Treutlen counties.
This contract, along with six other safety contracts, represents 17 percent or approximately $10.9 million of the awarded funds.
The remaining 44 percent, or approximately $28.8 million, is allotted for bridge construction and resurfacing projects at various locations throughout the state.
In addition to the aforementioned projects, a Design-Build project was awarded to Archer Western Contractors in the month of April. The I-285 Eastside Bridges project in DeKalb County will replace the existing bridges over Interstate-285 at State Route 12/U.S. 278/Covington Highway, Redwing Circle and Glenwood Road. To learn more about this project, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Innovative/DesignBuild.
The April awards bring the total construction contracts for Fiscal Year 2021 to approximately $1.2 billion. This total includes TIA, Design-Bid-Build, Design-Build and locally administered projects. Fiscal Year 2021 began July 1, 2020.
Bids for Design-Bid-Build projects were received on April 16, and contracts were awarded to the lowest qualified bidders on April 30.
Information on schedules, lane closures and detours will be available in advance of construction activities taking place.
Contractors and consultants, including disadvantaged business enterprises, registered small businesses and veteran-owned small businesses interested in bidding on projects or performing work must prequalify with Georgia DOT. To learn more, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/Prequalification/PrequalContractors.
