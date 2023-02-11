TIFTON – The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded four construction contracts for projects in Baker, Decatur, Lowndes and Terrell counties.
The largest contract that Georgia DOT awarded on Dec. 30 for District 4 was approximately $4.3 million for milling and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 27 from north of the Griffin Newsome Road to the Decatur County line. The project was awarded to Oxford Construction Company Inc.
A $1.49 million project was awarded for the construction of a new bridge in Terrell County on Veneys Mill Pond Road over Pine Head Creek. That contract was awarded to Southern Concrete Construction Co.
A $1.46 million contract was awarded to resurface 4.8 miles of milling, inlay and plant mix resurfacing on SR 376 beginning east of SR 31 and extending west of Loch Laurel. The contract was awarded to the Scruggs Company.
The last project is in Baker County. It is a sign and pavement markings upgrade in various locations on county roads in the county. The project was awarded to Peek Pavement Marking LLC. at a cost of $278,000.
Start dates have not been established for any of the contracts, and scheduled completion dates are subject to change.
