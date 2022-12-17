Northwest-corridor.jpeg

Throughout 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation continued its commitment to improving statewide mobility and building a connected transportation network by continuing to advance projects in its Major Mobility Investment Program.

Of the 15 projects currently programmed under the MMIP, Georgia DOT advanced five projects to construction or have started to prepare for construction, two started the construction developer procurement process, and the remaining continued with design and public involvement activities in 2022.

