mcmurray.jpg

Russell R. McMurry

 Special Photo: Steve Glass

ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell R. McMurry has been named to Georgia Trend’s 2023 list of Most Influential Georgians. This is the sixth consecutive year that McMurry has been recognized by Georgia Trend. In 2018, the magazine named him Georgian of the Year.

McMurry was recognized for his leadership in the Transform 285/400 project, his involvement on three transportation authority boards, and for shepherding the $9.27 billion in federal funding coming to Georgia via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

