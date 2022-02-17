ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation State Supported Funding Program is hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about available resources and project opportunities surrounding Dougherty, Muscogee, Upson, and Washington counties.
Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses will have the opportunity to learn how to connect with primes on projects, the SVDBE project goals, the subcontractor work scopes needed, and the eligibility requirements for bidding on projects funded by H.B. 170. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear directly from Georgia DOT personnel from GDOT Districts 2, 3 and 4.
The webinar is an opportunity for DBEs, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses to gain insight into the agency’s procedures and goals and to establish themselves as qualified contractors with the state. They will learn about available free supportive services and become acquainted with the Georgia DOT personnel and supportive service staff.
WHAT: SSFP-DBE, Small Business & Veteran-owned Small Business Project Information Outreach
WHEN: Feb. 23, 2022, 10-11 a.m.
WHERE: Virtual/Online Event
COST: Free for DBEs, Small Businesses and Veteran-Owned Small Businesses
