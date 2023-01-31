Double-amputee with a knife shot and killed by police; family claims excessive force used

Friends and family of Anthony Lowe held a news conference in front of the Huntington Park Police Department on January 30.

 Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Videos purportedly capturing the moments before the shooting death of a double-amputee man holding a knife after a stabbing attack are raising questions about whether police used excessive force in the Southern California city of Huntington Park.

On Thursday afternoon, Huntington Park Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing, the department said in a statement Monday. Responding officers found a victim suffering from "a life-threatening stab wound resulting in a collapsed lung and internal bleeding," the statement said.

