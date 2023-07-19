Double-lottery mania: Tonight’s Powerball drawing will be for $1 billion as the Mega Millions jackpot soars to $720 million

A California Lottery Powerball sign displays an amount of $999 million at Won Won Mini Market liquor store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 18.

 Damian Dovarganes/AP

(CNN) — Start saying goodbye to your coworkers, because you might soon retire with a lottery ticket worth $1 billion.

OK, probably not. But Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball drawing – combined with a Mega Millions jackpot that keeps growing – means some lucky winners could become millionaires even if they don’t hit the jackpot.

